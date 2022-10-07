Gas station is unwanted
To the Editor: Perhaps your reporter Jonathan Phelps could have contacted neighbors and abutters in the Edward J. Roy/Wellington Hill area regarding his article on the Z1 Express Gas Station complex.
Despite Dartmouth Hitchcock (hidden away up the hill off Edward J. Roy Drive), this area is residential! The intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy is the only access for hundreds of residents living in homes, condos, and apartments nearby. The potential for serious accidents here is significant.
The gas station wasn’t and is not wanted nor welcome here. The Manchester Planning Board failed to consider the potentially dangerous impact of permitting the Z1 gas station project. They failed to listen to the serious concerns and needs of many residents of the area opposed to the project.
Manchester has needs for sure, but another gas station is not one of them. Not far away, in every direction from the site, are gas stations and convenience shops. I’ve seen no lines at those stations waiting to fill up. Neighborhoods like ours want safety first, quiet comfort and green space. We want a safe place to raise families.
It has to be seen to be believed that Z1 has clear cut so much of the land for their project. It is devastating to say the least.
One has to wonder what direction the city is going in when the planning board makes poor decisions like this. I thought planning and development in Manchester meant considering the best interests and welfare of its residents.
LINDA GARRISH THOMAS
Edward J. Roy Drive, Manchester
