Trump is going, but many of his henchmen will remain
To the Editor: In light of Joe Biden’s winning the presidency I’m tempted to say — like President Gerald Ford announced after Nixon’s resignation in 1974 — “our long national nightmare is over” or inhale some helium and chant along with the Munchkins’ celebratory song “Ding dong the Wicked Witch is dead” but unfortunately I can’t; there are still flying monkeys in the Senate.
Both Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham among other Trump bootlickers were inexplicitly reelected in spite of their blatant and unapologetic hypocrisies in servitude to Donald Trump. One can only hope that without the presence of their grand leader they’ll revert back to the human beings they might once have been and do the job they were elected to do: work for the American people.
After all is said and done I’d like to offer my sincere gratitude to the thousands of polling place workers here in New Hampshire and across the country who toiled tirelessly on Election Day to make voting in person safe and for days afterward to ensure that all votes were counted in an historic turnout. They were truly frontline workers.
RUSS GRAHAM
Irwin Drive, Manchester