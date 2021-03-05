What are Democrats doing in Washington?

To the Editor: From inviting the mass invasions of illegals to overwhelm the boarders, to then locking up kids in cages — House Bill 5 wants to change and destroy fundamental rights of all women, families and the church. Read the bill and its flowery name, but it’s a plain deceitful bill. Congress is attacking every non-mainstream media outlet with threats of government sanctions, not toting the party line. Anyone not believing it — watch the Alan Dershowitz show for his professional opinion on the closed hearings — They are passing another stimulus bill laden with pork for non COVID issues and they still have a trillion dollars unspent from the last bill — these are all facts. You know what these people are doing — trying to destroy America — PERIOD. Why, I can’t say. Nothing they are doing or have done helps any American citizen — stopping the pipeline , trying to take our 2nd Amendment rights away. Our congressional delegation is not doing anything except rubber stamping these issues. I urge every New Hampshire resident to read what they are doing and understand it and call your rep and voice your opinion.

JAMES WOOD

Merrimack

 
