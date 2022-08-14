To the Editor: People on the left of the political spectrum have a strange methodology. Anytime they don’t get what they want they'll accuse the right of “undermining our democracy.” It seems that the only way to support our democracy is for government to remove individual rights and responsibilities, and dictate everything. What a shame they have no faith in people. You see, good people only need basic services from government.

In a letter in the August 10 edition of the Union Leader, Gilford resident Linda Terwilliger listed some of the things she dislikes about New Hampshire -- lack of gun control, school choice for parents, and abortion restrictions.

