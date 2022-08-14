To the Editor: People on the left of the political spectrum have a strange methodology. Anytime they don’t get what they want they'll accuse the right of “undermining our democracy.” It seems that the only way to support our democracy is for government to remove individual rights and responsibilities, and dictate everything. What a shame they have no faith in people. You see, good people only need basic services from government.
In a letter in the August 10 edition of the Union Leader, Gilford resident Linda Terwilliger listed some of the things she dislikes about New Hampshire -- lack of gun control, school choice for parents, and abortion restrictions.
The good people of New Hampshire believe in the Second Amendment and the right to protect themselves, and are responsible gun owners. We don’t need those rights tampered with. The good people of New Hampshire deserve to be able to choose what schools and curricula are appropriate for their children. And, good people don’t abuse their reproductive power and flush their children down the toilet.
Maybe Linda Terwilliger is a recent transplant from a Blue State and wants to bring everything she left here. The good people of New Hampshire do not need the leftist agenda. We prove day in and day out that it’s possible to live free. And because of that, the left sees us as a threat.