What do they mean when they say back to normal?
To the Editor: It’s good that many of the cancelled events of 2020 will be rescheduled in 2021. Many are saying that we’re finally getting back to normal. What does this mean? Do we really want to go back there?
Will we “reschedule” our same old self-centered behaviors by looking out for #1 or will we put others’ needs ahead of our own? Will we continue life in the fast lane or will we take time for what is truly important? Have we learned what is most necessary to live fulfilling lives?
Tomorrow is not guaranteed and we are entitled to nothing. Are we grateful for God’s many blessings? Have we learned each new day is a gift from God and a reason to celebrate?We have so much to look forward to in this year. Let’s move forward in gratitude and in daily prayer. Let’s take time for one another. We are so blessed!
JIM HRDLICKA
Colebrook