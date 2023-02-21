To the Editor: In a Feb. 16th op-ed by Representative Marjorie Smith (D) concerning HB 59, which she co-sponsored, information is presented that appears to be facts, but were manipulated to further the gun control narrative. This bill requires background checks for the commercial sale of firearms that are already mandated under federal law. This duplicative and unnecessary legislation places additional redundant responsibilities on already overworked law enforcement officials and is simply an attempt to enact so-called “universal background checks” for the purchase of firearms in New Hampshire.
Rep. Smith states that 93% of the American public favors background checks, which “includes just under 90% of gun owners, and just under 90% of Republicans.” Of course they do and checks are already federal law.
She also states the bill “as amended excludes private, noncommercial sales or transfers between individuals” but Section 159-F:2 II reads, “If neither party to a prospective firearms transaction is a licensed firearms dealer, the parties to the transaction shall complete the commercial sale through a licensed firearms dealer” forcing more requirements and higher costs to a transaction.
Due to space constraints, these are just a few examples of the misinformation Rep. Smith presents as this bill does nothing to improve public safety and its effectiveness depends on requiring gun registration, a step toward the authoritarian agenda of firearm confiscation.
What does “shall not be infringed” mean to Rep. Smith?