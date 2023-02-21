What does ‘shall not be infringed’ mean to you?

To the Editor: In a Feb. 16th op-ed by Representative Marjorie Smith (D) concerning HB 59, which she co-sponsored, information is presented that appears to be facts, but were manipulated to further the gun control narrative. This bill requires background checks for the commercial sale of firearms that are already mandated under federal law. This duplicative and unnecessary legislation places additional redundant responsibilities on already overworked law enforcement officials and is simply an attempt to enact so-called “universal background checks” for the purchase of firearms in New Hampshire.

