What ever happened to phone books?
To the Editor: I tried to watch “Svengoolie” on Saturday evening and there was a football game on instead of the movie. This is not acceptable. If I wanted to watch football there are many stations that carry football games all day Saturday and Sunday and several other days as well.
I realize that many people do like football, but I am not one of them.
I tried to call WMUR-TV to question this, but there seems to be no way to contact anybody outside of normal business hours. The phone numbers that are listed in my now out-of-date telephone book are discontinued.
How does one go about getting a current phone book these days?
MARGARET ATKINS
Goffstown