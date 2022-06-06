To the Editor: Would it really be so bad if New Hampshire had policies to keep kids safer from guns? Republicans in the state Legislature blocked legislation that would enact commonsense gun safety laws. Let that sink in a moment. Days after 19 children were killed by gun violence, Republican elected officials did nothing to keep guns out of our schools.
What happened in Uvalde, Texas, can happen anywhere, including the Granite State.
Consider also that the vast majority of people here agree on commonsense gun safety laws. It seems that our representatives do not represent their current constituents, nor possess any vigilance for their future constituents. There is one thing we can do and that is to vote them out. If they can’t help keep our children safe then they can get out of the way.
To the Editor: There's a worldwide post-pandemic supply chain problem that's driving up prices. As people seek a new normal, their demand for all kinds of goods and services pressure supplies; many are still stuck in various bottlenecks. Yet gun sales in America are breaking records as gun m…
To the Editor: My colleague Mike Moffett made a misleading statement about the demise of UNH's baseball program in a recent op-ed. He claims the program was eliminated "in the wake of Title IX" (the federal law guaranteeing gender equality in all educational activities, including high school…