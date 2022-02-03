To the Editor: Four decades ago, Durham got famous for defeating Aristotle Onassis and his oil refinery on the basis of the potential harm to the environment.
Today, many of those same people, including several of the leaders of that battle with Onassis, are advocating to retain Durham’s Mill Pond Dam — a decision that The Nature Conservancy, Conservation Law Foundation, Great Bay Stewards, Coastal Conservation Association, the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People and the N.H. Indigenous Collaborative Collective have all come out against.
This stunning reversal of priorities puzzles me. What has happened in those four decades that made those early environmentalists switch sides? Is nostalgia more potent than the health of the local ecosystem? When did childhood memories become more powerful than future sustainability? And most importantly, how did a well-educated town become so divided by a town council decision made after years of study, dozens of hours of testimony and a careful review of hundreds of pages of scientific and financial data?
How did this notoriously liberal community decide that their version of colonial history was more important than the wishes and rights of the local indigenous groups that want the dam removed to honor their 12,500-year history?
On March 8, almost exactly 48 years after voting down the oil refinery, Durham voters will again take to the polls to vote on an existential issue. Let’s hope that once again they will chose a safer, more sustainable future.