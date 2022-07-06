To the Editor: Though Republicans always had its differences with the other party, as it should, it shared in common with Democrats a love of country, respect for the rule of law and unwavering support for democracy. When did the Republican Party forget the “United” part of our name and start using hate and misinformation as campaign tactics to divide and undermine trust in elections and majority rule? When did getting elected become more important than love of country?
It is time for patriotic Americans to come together in support of our democracy. Any person who promotes the false idea that the last presidential election was fraudulent and supports the would-be tyrant who actively provoked and encouraged the January 6th insurrection does not belong in office. It is up to the voters to keep them out. When decent people take their place, we can get back to the old-fashioned idea of using facts, ideas, argument and persuasion to sort out our traditional differences, find common cause, and take action for the good of the country. If they were still here my Republican parents would be leading the charge!
