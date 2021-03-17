What if you’re in line to be cancelled next?
To the Editor: In your paper of March 15, 2021, you ran a Mallard Fillmore cartoon that references an important short piece of writing from history. I wondered how many would understand this cryptic reference.
Written by Martin Niemoeller:
“First they came for the socialist and I did not speak out...because I was not a socialist.
“Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out...because I was not a trade unionist.
“Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out...because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Niemoeller wrote this in the early 1950s well after WWII and the atrocities that occurred then. A more up-to-date version would read so:
First they came for the president’s men and I did not speak out...because I was not the president’s man.
Then they came for the president’s supporters and I did not speak out...because I was not a presidential supporter.
Then they came for the president and I did not speak out...because I was not the president.
Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.
Think long and hard before canceling someone for you could be next!
LEONARD HOYLE
Bristol