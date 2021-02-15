What is appropriate?
To the Editor: In a recent LTE, an author wrote “Lawmakers (when acting appropriately) should not have to explain their actions.” This leads to the following questions: Who decides when lawmakers are acting appropriately?
Is it appropriate to make anti-Semitic social media posts?
Is it appropriate to make misogynistic social media posts?
Is it appropriate to yell “Sieg Heil” on the floor of the House?
These are not strawman questions, as all of these things have happened in New Hampshire. Part 1 Article 8 of the state Constitution says “all the magistrates and officers of government [are to be] at all times accountable to [the people].”
If the 424 men and women elected to the New Hampshire General Court don’t want to be asked questions about their behavior they shouldn’t be public officials.
DARRYL PERRY
Hanover St., Manchester