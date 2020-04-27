Big government?
To the Editor: It tells people how to live.
It pays them pacification.
It controls when and where businesses operate.
It outlaws places of assembly and discussion.
It closes churches.
It spends money it does not have or earn.
It uses fear and uncertainty for control and suppression.
It bypasses self responsibility with omnipotence and overreach.
New Hampshire is no longer the “Live Free or Die” state.
Governor Sununu: update the state motto to “Big Government Über Alles.”
MIKE ATKINS
Center Barnstead