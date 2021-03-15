What ‘premier water’ was your columnist drinking?
To the Editor: Regarding Joan Stylianos’ column “Heart of Nashua: Raising a glass (of water) to Pennichuck”, she is either completely full of it or getting paid by Pennichuck to advertise for them.
“Premier water” is a joke. In Litchfield, we get water that looks like tea coming straight from the tap. None of us wanted Pennichuck and their insane prices. But it was a choice of that or poisonous well water courtesy of Saint-Gobain.
Come on by sometime and see how much you love the Pennichuck water that Litchfield gets!
MATTHEW GOULD
Litchfield