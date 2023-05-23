What kind of representative tells NH parents to shut up?

To the Editor: “Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up.” — Rep. Tommy Hoyt (D-Campton).

Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023

Letter: If you don't like zoning you do have options

To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills…

Friday, May 19, 2023
Thursday, May 18, 2023