What kind of representative tells NH parents to shut up?
To the Editor: “Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up.” — Rep. Tommy Hoyt (D-Campton).
Every so often a politician slips up and says the quiet part out loud. That’s exactly what happened to a New Hampshire legislator last week. Representative Tommy Hoyt openly disparaged the desire of parents to be involved and informed concerning the education of their children.
Think about the appalling arrogance of an elected official telling a parent to “shut up” when it comes to her children’s welfare! It is mind- boggling that anyone in government would be so condescending to a member of the public.
Yet there is a positive side to Rep. Hoyt’s outburst in that it highlights the bias of his party against the key role parents play in guiding and protecting their children. On the question of who is better qualified to raise children, Hoyt and his allies unmistakably choose government over families.
No one doubts that teachers should be allowed to teach academic subjects to children assigned to their classroom. But that does not give teachers free rein to select whatever subject they want to teach. Teaching young children about sexuality, for example, is clearly inappropriate educational conduct.
This issue offers a defining difference between parties. Hoyt’s Democrats favor sole control of education by government, while most Republicans support the right of parents to participate and be informed. The 2024 election will let the public decide which approach better serves the interests of New Hampshire children.
RICHARD MERKT
Westmoreland
