To the Editor: U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan is pushing for Manchester-to-Boston Amtrak commuter rail as an economic benefit to New Hampshire and a means to get re-elected. But thinking that more failed commuter rail bureaucracy will benefit New Hampshire demonstrates why she should be replaced by our Republican governor, Chris Sununu.
Amtrak defines the nightmare that happens when government inefficiency meets political absurdity. Naturally, Hassan, a Democrat, thinks more government trains will be better for New Hampshire’s economy than free market solutions.
Amtrak has accumulated annual losses of greater than $1 billion annually since its inception 49 years ago. It operates 300 trains, carrying more than 84,000 passengers daily. Amtrak is projecting losses of about $700 million this year, following a 95 percent drop in ridership amid the coronavirus crisis, officials have said.
It’s overdue for taxpayers nationwide to let free transportation solutions solve commuter and transportation needs — not continuing more failed government bureaucracies.
As governor, Sen. Hassan’s prospective opponent, Chris Sununu, has proposed what is being called “the best budget in New Hampshire’s history” by cutting costs and taxes everywhere to stimulate jobs and growth.
In 2016, Hassan ran for the U.S. Senate and only defeated her Republican opponent by about a thousand votes (about 0.1% of the vote).
Let’s return a conservative Republican, a Sununu, to being our U.S. Senator and start beating back the frightening growth of failed federal government programs like Amtrak.
To the Editor: It was truly comical to watch Senator Jeanne Shaheen question General Mark Milley during the recent hearings regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan. She questioned the rapid, unanticipated decline of the Afghan army, listened to a nonsensical response from the general and f…