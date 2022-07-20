To the Editor: What undermines Voter Confidence in NH? The Committee on Voter Confidence!
Governor Sununu, former Secretary of State Gardner and current Secretary Scanlan call our elections “the gold standard”— safe, secure, accurate.
Yet they bow to THE BIG LIE, with a committee inviting NH citizens to air their beliefs that our elections are not reliable. The committee has become a forum for angry people to insult our election officials–fellow citizens and neighbors who came forth to do their civic duty. If anyone lacks confidence, it’s election officials, now resigning in fear for their safety.
Could we improve our elections?
• Allow online voter registration.
• Have automatic voter registration when someone registers their car or gets a driver’s license.
• Have an independent redistricting commission. (Partisan gerrymandering has deprived me of a meaningful vote in NH elections for the next 10 years.)
• Ensure candidates are not for sale with transparency of election funds.
• Use HAVA funds (Help America Vote Act) to help towns recruit and train new poll workers.
Secretary Scanlon could promote voter confidence: Praise citizens who work the polls, update registrations with 21st century technology, champion nonpartisan redistricting to give equal weight to each voter, call out dark money in elections, question conspiracy theories and misinformation.
The January 6th hearings are uncovering the BIG LIE endangering our democracy. When NH’s Committee on Voter Confidence fails to counter lies about our election process, they fortify the January 6th lies.