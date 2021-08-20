To the Editor: The well-known phrase “live within your means” reminds everyone to live as they can afford. This slice of common sense is lost on Congress.
Although the U.S. ran focused, military-based deficits during the Cold War, most modern spending is on domestic entitlements like Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid, which account for 60% of federal spending. The 2022 federal budget is the largest proposed expenditure increase in U.S. history during peacetime. There are many noble aspects throughout the budget, but the reality is inescapable, that this excessive spending is far outside the scope of America’s means.
Consider current inflation, raising prices on goods ranging from eggs and dairy to gasoline and plywood. On another front, consider the hundreds of billions annually paid just for debt service, which is the government’s obtuse term for loan interest. It is evident that the U.S. has a spending problem, and that party elitists across the board practically ignore the ramifications of such recklessness.
In his farewell address, President George Washington warned of high national debts. He subsequently charged the federal leadership to buffer against the people’s passions as they may spend beyond their means. However, our political elite foments false narratives to justify reckless spending in the modern era, carelessly robbing future generations so long aa their present desires are funded. Therefore, the citizenry ought to reexamine our docile approach regarding fiscal responsibility and demand through Constitutional avenues that our elitist leaders live within our means.