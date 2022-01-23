To the Editor: Sen. Maggie Hassan is the Helen Keller of politics. I wrote her office about the Freedom to Vote Act, a misnomer if ever there was one, and she responded nonsensically about tax provisions in a budget package. And I wasn’t the only one. A friend of mine got the exact same letter to a separate inquiry. That means Maggie is either hiring seeing-eye dogs to sort her mail, or she doesn’t bother reading the letters from her constituents.
Why Helen Keller, you might ask? Because Hassan can’t hear, either. She is deaf to the very people who she is supposed to represent. I’ve called her staff, here and in Washington. The feeling I get when talking to her aides is the same hollow feeling a caller gets while waiting for a customer service representative to answer. And a recorded message interrupts elevator music to say, “Your call is very important to us.”
Perhaps Maggie is suffering from a political coma. She may even have caught the clueless-equivalent virus infecting the confused guy currently occupying our White House. I can’t really say whether Maggie’s insensitivity to our reasonable concerns is a newly discovered reservoir of personal stupidity, or the intentional gaslighting of a whole state’s citizenry. I do know this. I won’t be voting for that misinformation.