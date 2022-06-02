To the Editor: After reading Rep. Betty Gay’s letter to the editor on Friday, I wonder why as an elected official she is asking what appears to be a rhetorical question instead of initiating the kind of action that she believes might help to solve the horrific problem of mass shootings.
Rep. Gay voted in 2017 to end concealed weapon permits (SB12). Previously local police chiefs were responsible for issuing permits. They often knew who the troubled youth were that Rep. Gay describes. In 2020, Rep. Gay did not vote to override Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 687, which created a process to remove weapons from individuals who present a danger to themselves and others (frequently referred to as a Red Flag Law).
In her letter, Rep. Gay proposed a number for the public to call to report threats of killing. HB 1178 is sitting on the governor’s desk and could prevent state officials from assisting in any response to the type of phone number that she proposed. It prohibits the state from enforcing any federal statute, regulation or presidential executive order that restricts or regulates access to guns. Gov. Sununu should show some resolve and veto HB 1178.
Given Rep. Gay’s legislative background, the first step might be for her to work with her fellow Republicans to develop solutions to mitigate the harm that dangerous individuals can cause when they possess dangerous weapons. Republicans are very vocal about what won’t work but have offered no solutions. It is time for them to do so.