What’s the holdup?
To the Editor: Many in New Hampshire have waited weeks for their first unemployment checks and are unable to pay basic bills.
Gov. Chris Sununu failed to prioritize and dedicate the resources to make the needed changes to the unemployment insurance computer system to reflect expanded COVID-19 benefits. When expanding unemployment to cover COVID-19 related job losses, other governors immediately adjusted their computer systems; Governor Sununu could not be bothered. (Sununu did have time for three airport photo ops!)
Many state employees and National Guard members have stepped up and are working hard, but lack computer systems that work. It’s an easy fix. Sununu won’t support our state employees or ease their frustrations by simply giving them the computer systems they need to efficiently do their jobs.
Everyone knew that our unemployment insurance computer systems were incapable of processing this volume of claims and knew the system needed to be altered to accept unemployment applications under the stimulus. Many still can’t file their unemployment insurance claim online, others receive no status updates of their claim and are still waiting.
SONIA PRINCE
Tufts Drive, Nashua