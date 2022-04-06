Letter: When a Country Calls Apr 6, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save When a Country CallsTo the Editor: For Boris Zlochevsky and his countryfolk:When a country callsHer citizens respondIn the UkraineA Russian tankIt’s steel immolatedCoolsAnd ticksExpiredThe source of painOf a mother’s wailing waitFor a son lostTo sateThe neo tsar’s fetishRapaciousIn quest voraciousTo live the pastAs the presentOnce moreTo savorThe glory and favorOf an empire lostA fool’s goalTo thatI cannot cheerWhen a country callsHer citizens respondIn the UkraineA girlStands aloneAnd singsResoluteFearlessAnd proudThe definitionOf a nationDefiantTo thatI will cheerMICHAEL CAMERON WARDLee Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, April 05, 2022 Letter: Oil is what's driving war Letter: Conservative columnists were weak on Sunday Conservative columnists failed to impress Sunday Letter: Daylight Savings Time is a misleading term Letter: Left, right and center should be pleased with Sununu Left, right, center should be pleased with Sununu Monday, April 04, 2022 Letter: Think twice before voting Think before legislating Letter: Just say no to provisional ballots Letter: Young leaders must buck the state's gerontocracy Young leaders must buck the state’s gerontocracy Sunday, April 03, 2022 Letter: $400 for a comedy show is a slap in the face Letter: Why isn't filing a tax return easier to do? Why isn’t filing an IRS tax return easier to do? Letter: Gas hasn't set a record Gas hasn’t set a record Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Young leaders must buck the state's gerontocracy Letter: Senate should reject HB 1393 Letter: We need immigrants because we need workers Letter: Why isn't filing a tax return easier to do? Letter: Republican senate candidates wrong on gas tax Letter: Croydon schools still have sufficient budget Letter: Think twice before voting Letter: Left, right and center should be pleased with Sununu Letter: $400 for a comedy show is a slap in the face Letter: Epping DoD contractor unable to renew license Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, April 06, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Is global 'democracy' America's mission? Garrison Keillor: Just one more morning of an old man Sunday, April 03, 2022 Patrick Hynes: What exactly is the Dem position on COVID? Patrick J. Buchanan: Insult diplomacy: Does Biden's vilification of Putin help? Friday, April 01, 2022 John Stossel: Let them in Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT