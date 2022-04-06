When a Country Calls

To the Editor: For Boris Zlochevsky and his countryfolk:

When a country calls

Her citizens respond

In the Ukraine

A Russian tank

It’s steel immolated

Cools

And ticks

Expired

The source of pain

Of a mother’s wailing wait

For a son lost

To sate

The neo tsar’s fetish

Rapacious

In quest voracious

To live the past

As the present

Once more

To savor

The glory and favor

Of an empire lost

A fool’s goal

To that

I cannot cheer

When a country calls

Her citizens respond

In the Ukraine

A girl

Stands alone

And sings

Resolute

Fearless

And proud

The definition

Of a nation

Defiant

To that

I will cheer

MICHAEL CAMERON WARD

Lee

