To the Editor: When is a democracy not a democracy? Recalling Jimmy Carter’s 2006 book, “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid,” Alan Brownfield said Carter “always insisted that Israel was obligated to suspend building new settlements on the West Bank.” Brownfield said Carter warned that Israel was on the path to establishing an apartheid system by allowing such settlements. Clearly, International law (www.amnesty.org) states that such settlements are illegal.
Three of the world’s largest human rights organizations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Israel’s B’Tselem, after conducting extensive interviews, seeing numerous videos, and speaking with Israelis, internationals and Palestinians, have all stated that Israel has created an apartheid system that denies Palestinian men, women and children of their basic human and civil rights. Resembling South Africa’s former apartheid structure, such a system has marginalized and dehumanized Palestinians as being seen as “the other,” less than human, and identified as “terrorists.”
Having visited the occupied Palestinian territories, I have personally witnessed the apartheid system. It mirrors America’s shameful “Jim Crow” era of segregation where Black Americans were also deprived of their basic civil and human rights. Based on the fact that the United Nations has declared that apartheid is “a crime against humanity,” and that Israel has established an apartheid system, this means that Israel’s claim to be a democracy is erased. Moreover, let it be said that “a democracy is a state of all its people” which Israel is not. Sadly, Israel is not a democracy.