Israel no longer a democracy

To the Editor: When is a democracy not a democracy? Recalling Jimmy Carter’s 2006 book, “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid,” Alan Brownfield said Carter “always insisted that Israel was obligated to suspend building new settlements on the West Bank.” Brownfield said Carter warned that Israel was on the path to establishing an apartheid system by allowing such settlements. Clearly, International law (www.amnesty.org) states that such settlements are illegal.

