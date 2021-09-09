When is honoring veterans ever the wrong thing to do?
To the Editor: We live in troubled times. I placed 13 American flags in front of our Veterans Memorial in our town. It was to honor those who lost their lives for us in Afghanistan. It was not a political statement but one of respect for our troops.
A group from our state encouraged each town to have a ceremony honoring the fallen. We had a great turnout for a small town and it lasted about 30 minutes. We stood by the main road with flag’s and signs honoring the 13. Many people beeped their horns in support when they passed yet some turned their heads to avoid us. We ended with taps being played in front of the Memorial.
The best was yet to come as at the board of selectman meeting a week later, I was reprimanded by the selectmen for placing the flags without their approval. It is sacred land as far as I am concerned and at Christmas I would place a wreath on it but no one seemed to complain. I will not apologize to them for my actions nor will I ask for permission to show my support of those who gave me the right to do it.
They also reprimanded one of the selectmen who is a Navy veteran for attending our support of the 13. It is sad that our country has come to this. God bless our military and the USA!