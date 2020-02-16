To the Editor: An English novelist, Henry Fielding, wrote in the mid 1700s, “What is vice today may be virtue, tomorrow.” In my time (late 1930s), I have witnessed Mr. Fielding’s comment as prophetic. Usury was illegal, but now legal reflected in credit card interest rates.
Gambling was illegal, but lotteries and casinos are now run by the state. Divorce was an embarrassment to a family; abortion was devastating and criminal; homosexuality was forbidden and criminal. Today we have a presidential candidate who is openly a homosexual.
Pornography was shameful, criminal, and banned; swearing in public was banned and censored from movies, TV, airways; being “on the dole” was considered dishonorable, but now a way of life for many; prostitution, forbidden but now regionally regulated. Mr. Fielding was correct.
Our society is existing, ignorant of “what vices of yesteryear have become virtues today.” Consider a blind man in an open field, with no fences, no restraints. He is “free” to go anywhere he chooses and do what he wishes, but he stands paralyzed; he cannot move, he fears dying. The U.S. population is likened to the blind man – existing without fences, without restraint but standing paralyzed and bewildered. How much longer will America exist in its present condition of “vice” now being call “virtue?”
What “vice” today will be your children’s “virtue” tomorrow?
George Buck
Milford