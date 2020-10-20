Where are the calls for Spillane’s resignation?
To the Editor: Last month, Rep. James Spillane, Rockingham — District 2, posted that displaying a Black Lives Matter sign was permission to “loot and burn the house.”
This made national news and was denounced by district residents and Deerfield selectmen, but the silence from Candia and Nottingham selectmen speaks volumes, as does the lack of any real response from Governor Chris Sununu.
Spillane has a history of socially irresponsible actions, but encouraging violence against those advocating for civil rights and equal treatment under the law is a new low — and incredibly dangerous.
As is the failure by leaders of his party to condemn Spillane’s actions.
House Minority Leader Dick Hinch commented that the post was inexcusable, but he trusts Spillane “meant no harm.” State Senator John Reagan’s recent mailer called Spillane a “good candidate” who will “ensure your quality of life,” but Reagan obviously doesn’t include in that the lives of attendees of a local rally to support Black lives, as others spurred on by Spillane’s bad example joked about using the rally as target practice.
The leaders of our state are morally obligated to protect all residents of New Hampshire from threats of violence, including those expressing the position that Black lives have the same value as all other lives.
Sununu has invested state resources in two task forces to understand and address issues of racism in New Hampshire. Calling for Spillane’s resignation over his threat to Black lives (and those who support them) would signal that he is sincere in this effort.
ARON DiBACCO
Deerfield