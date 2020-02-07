Sununu and Trump
To the Editor: It’s time for Sununu to oppose Trump
President Trump is hosting a rally in Manchester next Monday — the night before our primary. Before then, Governor Sununu should tell the people of New Hampshire he no longer supports Trump’s reelection as president.
To prepare, the governor can read “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated,” by GOP stalwarts George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson (New York Times, 12/17/2020).
This column helps explain why Republicans in particular should feel betrayed by the president, noting that “Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatives and longstanding Republican principles.”
The column also decries Trump’s “crimes, corruption and corrosive nature,” and says that, “as Americans, we must stem the damage (Trump) and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.”
Our Republicans want, at least, to defeat Trump at the ballot box. They have launched a national committee — the Lincoln Project — that is running ads against Trump and targeted U.S. senators in swing states. Jennifer Horn, former state Republican party chair, is a cofounder.
Governor Sununu is well-positioned to help defeat President Trump at the ballot box. By turning against Trump now, Sununu could weaken the president and hasten Trump’s electoral collapse. That would be good for the people of New Hampshire.
Daniel Adams
Hancock