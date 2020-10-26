Where has the GOP gone? Assimilated by Trump
To the Editor: Where oh where has the Republican Party gone? It’s no longer the GOP, it’s become the TOP — Trump’s Own Party.
Whatever happened to “compassionate conservatism?” It went out the window when, for five long months as millions of us struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, Trump and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell blocked the Senate from even considering the Heroes Act.
This bold and comprehensive coronavirus response bill, which passed the House back in May, would meet the challenge COVID-19 poses to our nation. There is no compassion at the TOP.
Protecting the lives and livelihoods of the American people by investing in testing, tracing, and treatment, providing strong support for our heroes on the front lines with robust funding for state and local governments and hazard pay, and putting more money directly in the pockets of workers and families should be the priority.
Instead, Trump and Senate Republicans are focused on rushing through the lifetime appointment of an extremist judge to the U.S. Supreme Court mere days before the election. This despite the fact that just four years ago these same senators decreed that the Senate should not so much as consider a Supreme Court nomination during an election year. There is no honor at the TOP.
It is time for rank-and-file Republicans to take back their party from Trump. Only a resounding defeat of Trump and his down-ballot cronies will restore the GOP. Your vote is your voice!
RICHARD HOLSTEIN
Bedford