Where is America going?
To the Editor: America, where are you? Where are you going? You are drifting away as leader of the free world and drifting away from being a strong capitalist society to socialism and our enemies are mocking us.
Our president is weak and it’s embarrassing to watch his behavior on the world stage.
Crime is running rampant and our cities are burning while we defund our police.
Our right to free speech is protected but only if approved by big tech.
We spend billions on space exploration in search for new life while we indiscriminately abort it inside the womb.
Our public school system no longer strives toward high achievement but indoctrinates our children on critical race theory and this “1619 founding of America” baloney.
I’ve lived a long life and I’ve seen us through difficult times but never have I seen us so divided. Come on patriots, let’s stand for America.
RICHARD SIMONEAU
Chestnut Street, Manchester