Where is Hassan’s outrage at our failed U.S. borders?
To the Editor:New Hampshire Voices published a weak essay by Sen. Hassan Nov. 11.
Within it she extolled the importance of recognizing the debt we owe to veterans and their families. My first thoughts: what about opening our southern border to any and all. And worse, offering up to $450,000 to illegal — call them whatever you want —ILLEGAL immigrants, is, or should be incredibly insulting.
Yet I hear no outrage from Hassan or anyone else in the NH delegation.
Maggie touts her recently passed “Buddy Check Week” legislation.
Week?
How about weak.
This builds off of an already successful program. (Her words, not mine.)
Her next “accomplishment “ is the passage of a bill to “strengthen a program started “under the previous administration” (apparently any positive reference to DT is verboten.) to ensure that DVA contacts every veteran 3 times by phone in the 1st year after they leave active duty to check on and connect them to benefits.
Does any rational, thinking person (taxpayer) really believe 3 phone calls will do anything constructive?
How do you reach someone who is homeless? Or , because of his or her issues chooses to be homeless or incommunicado?
Three phone calls will help?
Maggie: “I am inspired by how much veterans have sacrificed over the course of our nation’s history to ensure that every American could have the opportunity to be safe, secure, and free.”
Really, Maggie?
How about doing your part and speaking up about our southern border?