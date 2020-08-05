Federal COVID response lacking in leadership
To the Editor: We are in deep, deep trouble. We have a government unwilling to use tools for national disasters such as a pandemic.
The president refuses to implement the Emergency Production Act and direct businesses to manufacture the items needed to combat the COVID-19 virus.
Since he was briefed in November 2019, President Donald Trump has taken little action to mobilize national resources to minimize the spread of this disease.
As a result, a country with four and a half percent of the world’s population has over 25 percent of the confirmed virus cases. The U.S. death toll in six months has now topped 150,000.
In many areas, hospitals are overwhelmed and are in desperate need of doctors, nurses, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and testing items. Further, testing centers are backlogged due to limitations of the chemicals to process test specimens and testing capacity.
In addition, we have no effective contact tracing and isolation system, given the seven-day waiting period for results. So, the virus keeps on spreading. We should have resolved these issues months ago.
The causes of this catastrophe are seated in inaction. The administration rid itself of the White House Pandemic Office in 2017. From the beginning, President Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the disease. He has repeated his forecast that the virus will “go away.” He has worn a mask in public only twice.
I believe his concern for the pandemic is its effect on his re-election chances, not the issues faced by Americans. Our house is on fire, where are the firemen?
JAMES POPLIN
Jaffrey