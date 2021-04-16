Where is the outrage for crisis at the border now?
To the Editor: Early in the Trump administration major news networks ran stories nightly on the inhumane treatment of illegal aliens entering the U.S. via its southern border. The Associated Press published pictures of children held in cages, excoriating the Trump administration. When it was pointed out that the pictures were from 2014 and the Obama/Biden administration, AP quietly printed a retraction. Meanwhile, the liberal, letter-writing department of the Democrat party sent a wave of outrage letters to the Union Leader.
The Biden/Harris administration promptly reversed Trump immigration policies that had stemmed the tide of illegal immigrants. In the second month of the new administration the effect was on full display at the border. Media and the local letter-writing crew have been largely silent. In his first press conference on March 25th, President Joe Biden was asked about the immigrants and he answered saying, “We are sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming.” Comforting words but not true. Biden even had the chutzpah to say his administration is working hard to clean up the mess left by the prior administration.
According the Reuters, 172,000 illegal immigrants were caught at the border during March, the most in 20 years. Among them were 19,000 unaccompanied children, up from 6,000 in January. Mexico is refusing to take the vast majority back and border agents are struggling to house and feed everyone. The cages are being refilled. Consider this: at this rate of inflow the country is paying to house and feed the populations of New Hampshire and Vermont combined each year, not to mention the inhumanity involved.
CARL LEHMANN
Wolfeboro