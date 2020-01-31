Where the money goes
To the Editor: It is tax season and soon, many of us will file returns where we learn just how much money we are not getting back from our compulsory contributions. Before I go further, I’d like to be clear that I believe taxes are not inherently bad, but where the majority of the money goes in the American tax system is abhorrent. As an exercise, take a look at your last year’s filing. How much did you pay in taxes? Take that number and divide it in half. You contributed more than that to our military spending. That’s right 53%, and much of that is supporting endless wars and inflated contracts from the military industrial complex.
Now consider where that money could go. Quality, universal healthcare system, free public college, reducing student debt, ensuring our homeless veterans have quality, dignified housing and effectively combating the opioid crisis. Perhaps we could ensure every US citizen has access to clean, affordable drinking water. NH, let’s examine what our money pays for. If individually, we all had a choice about how our tax money is spent, most of us would not put it into the pockets of war racketeers, we’d take care of our families. On February 11, we do have a choice, Tulsi Gabbard. She’s mission driven, sincere and has the courage and lived experience to ensure we use our tax dollars to support each other, our American family, rather than wasteful war which destroys families, countries, our environment and breaks families apart.
Carisa Corrow
Penacook