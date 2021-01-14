Where were the hypocrites during the BLM rioting?
To the Editor: Insurrection by definition is an act of revolt against civil authority or established government, so the protests over the last nine months were not protests at all but insurrections. Where was the anger when rioters were burning down buildings, blocking traffic, looting and assaulting people and attempting to destroy federal property last year? Where were the calls to remove the mayors and governors in these states who let this happen for months. The faux outrage over the Capitol protests the last few days is laughable at best. Hypocrites.
DAVE CALDWELL
Weare