White House paint job would set a new tone

To the Editor: We regularly refer to the house our president rents as The White House. It happens to be white, so that makes some sense, but that’s only the color of the latest coat of paint. Any old paint would quickly and cheaply change its tone.

And maybe we should consider changing the tone of Washington by changing the tone of the White House. What better, cheaper, faster way to change the unhappy tone of our nation’s capital?

I have a suggestion for the new color: green!

Green avoids the conflicts of white and black, or brown. It isn’t male or female. It blends in with its surrounding (treed and planted) environment. But what other reason might there be?

According to our president, our most serious problem is global warming due to the greenhouse effect. He could sleep more soundly in a green house and be able to stroll on the green lawn of The Green House.

This is a multi-problem solver and it’s quick and dirty, and cheap!

FRED WARD

Stoddard

