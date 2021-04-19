White lives matter most is what HB 544 codifies
To the Editor: While reading Donna Chick’s op-ed in the April 12 edition, I was inspired to read House Bill 544. I was curious how statements such as “our personal freedom is under attack” are supported by a belief that White privilege training equates whiteness with White supremacy. It’s an interesting and well-written letter. I was intrigued by the polemics in contradiction of the encouragement to resist divisiveness.
Chapter 10-C within HB 544 prohibits the propagation of divisive concepts. It defines 10 such concepts. Some of the 10 are surely stated elsewhere in state law. For example, it prohibits lack of respect or discrimination based on race or sex and it declares that no race or sex is superior to another. The new parts don’t need to be in state law. These include prohibiting the concept that New Hampshire is fundamentally racist. Another prohibition is that “any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex”.
HB 544 is neither honest nor good for New Hampshire. We don’t benefit if our Legislature writes into law these distortions of inclusion. With a cloak of inclusion, HB 544’s goal is to codify that White lives matter.
KENNETH BATEMAN
Berkeley Street, Nashua