To the Editor: For the past two or three decades, American women have served with distinction at all levels in politics and government as governors, senators, congresswomen and cabinet members. Yet, now, if they are not women of color it appears that in the present super-charged atmosphere, they cannot or, perhaps, will not be seriously considered for a place on the Democratic ticket for vice president.
In all fairness, I hope this will not be the case. I think Sen. Amy Klobuchar's pronouncement as to who should be on the ticket did a disservice to her party and the democratic process.
This situation is particularly relevant because, in all likelihood, the person chosen for the ticket will be the next vice president. The criteria for the candidate should be who could best serve as president, if it were to become necessary.
JOHN H. TUCKER
Plymouth