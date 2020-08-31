Who is behind this rent-a-mob chaos?
To the Editor: After being accosted and threatened by the mob last night Senator Rand Paul called for FBI investigation into “thugs” he believes “would’ve killed us,” if not for police who were on hand.
It is increasingly obvious that these rent-a-mobs are not local to the cities where this damage is being inflicted. The age-old police investigative questions surfaces.... “Who benefits?” Ron Paul is correct. Considering the hundreds of millions of dollars of damage and hundreds of injuries, and an array of murders, it is time to investigate precisely what individuals comprise these violent murderous mobs. We need to know who is financing them and why. That said, if we were now forming a suspect list, who would you put on it? Who benefits?
MICHAEL BREEN
Moultonborough