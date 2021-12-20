To the Editor: This last week our country’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 800,000, and could reach one million this winter. Currently, COVID has claimed 1 out of every 100 seniors over the age of 65. From another perspective, the costliest war in U.S. history was the Civil War where over 620,000 died. The total number of U.S. deaths in all other wars (WWII, WW I, Vietnam War, Korean War, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, Iraq-Afghanistan, Spanish-American, and the Gulf War), amounts to 684,253. These were patriotic Americans who gave their lives to protect our way of life. We have honored them with memorials and have set aside a national holiday so that our nation will never forget.
So why are these COVIDdeaths only thought of as a statistic? In November, the VA reported that 16,800 veterans have died from COVIDjust in VA hospitals and medical centers. I am deeply saddened that some of us seem to accept these 821,335 COVID deaths as the price we are willing to pay for personal choice. What does it say about us when we are willing to fight side by side against threats to our country but are not willing to fight to keep more Americans from dying against an invisible threat? Is this reflective of a change in our American values? Does personal choice dishonor the war deaths of hundreds of thousands of our nation’s finest? I hope not, for that portends the end to the America I know.