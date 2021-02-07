Who is policing the police for fascists?
To the Editor: The multitude of news stories coming out regarding police interventions and associated mishaps and story lines brings me to contemplate the matter of police oversight.
We read about a local police chief out of New Hampshire who had attended the Jan. 6 insurrection, and was strongly supported by his town’s elected officials. We have read about police from all over the country who attended the insurrection.
It is astonishing how misinformed all of us are in regard to the creep of fascism into the mainstream of society. Do people actually think that our rights are protected by the local police departments?
All of us need to re-focus our energies from the “big picture” of tyranny and the likes of despots like Donald Trump to embrace the very fact that small-time thugs shrouded in uniforms with slogans like “protecting and serving” operate with impunity throughout the United States.
Movement to overthrow governments historically often begin in the trenches of police forces. The third world of fascism is alive and well in our country. Our neighbors and our relatives are participating.
We need to have differences of opinions, but we do not need to bleed our rights out by ignoring our police forces who do as they please. So, who exactly is policing the police?
DANIEL DEL CARO
Warner