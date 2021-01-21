Whose voice will be silenced?
To the Editor: Americans, you’re about to lose a foundational right of citizenship. The First Amendment is your right to self-expression within any legal means. It is your right to question the accuracy of the media, today usually via the internet. Not since World War II has government proscribed fact-finding or lawful communication.
Censorship began insidiously: sanitized news reporting, speeches manipulated and redacted, catch phrases repeated so often they’re convincing. Since the 2016 presidential campaign, major news outlets have disgorged a one-party spiel — not news, but propaganda. Have you researched the veracity of the media or have you become a spoon-fed minion? Those who sought answers are penalized for probing or expressing another view. Online conservative voices are silenced — removed from a venue created for interchange and expression. No violence stated or implied, merely non-party opinions.
One party is now in total power. Recall the history of the 20th Century — Nazi Germany, Mao Tse Tung China, Rwanda Hutus, Bosnia nationalists; the list continues … must we add America? A coup d’état starts with media control and the public only hearing the controlling party stance; second step: eliminate freedom speech. An objective social media is provided liability protection from extremists under Section 230.
However, if China, Iran, Reverend Farrakhan and Antifa are still allowed access, why are conservative venues destroyed and voices silenced? With no violence stated or implied, this is censorship. You may think it great that Trump supporters have been silenced, but note this: you’re next, because suppression won’t stop there.
JEANETTE LIGOURI
Atkinson