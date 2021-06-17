Why are aldermen high-fiving?
To the Editor: I see some of our Manchester aldermen are giving out high-fives again for passing a budget that stays within the 1.87% voter approved tax increase cap. I guess I should be happy for those who voted to stay “within the tax increase cap” limit and shame those who voted to override it. But unless I missed it, where in this new budget — which the mayor refers to as meeting “the needs of our community” — is any substantive residential property tax relief?
I just received my first half 2021 tax bill and even if the second half bill remains flat, this year’s bill will be within $1 of last year’s bill. Where’s all the money the federal government is throwing around to states and municipalities going? Where’s the new tax revenues from companies setting up shop in Manchester and from our ranking as one of the hottest real estate markets in the country? Will the homeowners in Manchester ever see a real reduction in our property taxes?
KELLY MORGAN
Pleasant Pond Way, Manchester