Reasons we aren’t working are challenges for recovery
To the Editor: Why have some people not returned to work to take the many jobs open? Comments come from politicians, neighbors, just about anyone, suggesting that they just don’t want to work.
I would really like the facts and the only way to get those is by talking to the people who are maligned as lazy or whom we assume are on the public dole. Now that the relief checks have gone away, what causes these jobs to still go unfilled? Do those who have not returned to work have access to public dollars? I don’t think so, but I certainly should not assume.
Is someone a long hauler, not well enough to return to work? Has a family realized they can get by with one paycheck? Is someone having to provide care for a long hauler?
Is a previous workplace not taking necessary precautions to make it safe to return? Did a previously employed person die of COVID?
Is someone close to retirement and can’t physically take on many of the jobs available but too old to retrain? Does someone have underlying health issues that make it dangerous to return to work in public and they are now getting help from their family?
Might one of our newspapers put together a survey which invites the unemployed to chime in, anonymously of course, as to why they have not returned to the workforce?
