Why are we letting a good man be deported?
To the Editor: Mark Hayward’s Nov. 29 City Matters report “Family could lose father to deportation next week” was perfectly written yet difficult for me to read as a resident of New Hampshire, a child of immigrants, a human being. Eleazar’s tumultuous journey with ICE is not the first of its kind in our state, nor will it be the last, but stories like his remain largely peripheral for residents and politicians alike. Immigrants’ rights are rarely the focus of our political campaigns or community discourse. Why?
New Hampshire may lack a national border, but it does not lack large and diverse communities of immigrants. They comprise 6% of our state population and 13% of these immigrants are undocumented. Cities like Manchester and Nashua are home to thousands of foreign-born individuals that contribute to our economy and cultivate the vibrant culture of our state. Immigrants are integral members of our state and, as we see in Eleazar’s story, the threat of their forced removal sparks outrage in New Hampshire’s communities. So why are issues of immigrants’ rights so absent from our collective priority list? Why do we allow politicians and elected officials to overlook issues of immigration on the campaign trail and in office?
Sidestepping advocacy for immigrants is not just irresponsible, but consequential: to ignore immigrants is to permit the mistreatment and risk of deportation for people like Eleazar. New Hampshire, we cannot keep framing immigrants’ rights as secondary or marginal policy points. We may not have a national border, but we have friends and colleagues around us that deserve to be seen and protected.
ANMOL GORAYA
Hollyhock Avenue, Nashua