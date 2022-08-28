To the Editor: As we prepare to send children back to school for another year, it is important to acknowledge that, thanks to Governor Chris Sununu and our Republican majority legislature, they are less safe from gun violence.
By enacting HB 1178, a measure opposed by our state’s chiefs of police, they prevent state and local law enforcement from being able to enforce or report violations of federal gun laws, thereby preventing them from stopping unauthorized persons from bringing concealed handguns or open carry automatic rifles onto school grounds. They also prevented our police from being able to stop or report the sale of military-style assault rifles to a child, or a child owning a machine gun, bump stock, or sawed-off shotgun.
Elected officials should not be working to make us less safe. I stand by our police in finding this counterproductive lawmaking against our community interest. It’s another reason why Governor Sununu and our current crop of Republican legislators should be retired from their “service” to our state.
To the Editor: How about helping out us few remaining conservatives who still believe in democracy. It would be very helpful if the New Hampshire Union Leader could list all of the Republicans running for office who do not support Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election and who kn…