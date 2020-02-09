To the Editor: As we move toward NH’s first-in-the-nation primary, we are besieged on all sides by politics. The State of the Union, regardless of your political viewpoint, was a bizarre hybrid of an election rally and a victory lap, though President Trump did find time to tout his achievements.
The opposition made certain to express their extreme frustration with what they consider to be unbecoming and unlawful behavior on the part of the commander in chief, igniting yet another fire on the internet and at our dinner tables.
NH has long been hyperactive in politics, and many people, myself included, see this administration as an indication of a worsening political climate amid a partisan back and forth that has done nothing for the American people. In short, the Trump experiment has not been a success.
We need a change. We need morality and character and honesty back in the White House, because that is what we expect in our President. We need someone who is a veteran, who understands the struggles they face. We need someone who speaks to all people respectfully, so we can begin to heal this fracture. We need someone who has the energy and charisma to repair our standing on the world stage, as we have inarguably fallen from grace in the eyes of our allies.
In short, we need Pete Buttigieg.
While everyone else has focused on why others are wrong, he’s only focused on one thing. Getting the job done. Vote Pete.
JONATHAN BELANGER
Clear Creek Way, Manchester