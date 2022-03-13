Letter: Why can't schools with fewer students abide cap? Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shrinking schools should not violate spending capTo the Editor: Ward 3 resident Sally Staude, who ran for the school board seat for Ward 3, appeared at the Dover City Council meeting of March 9. She asked this question of the councilors:Could someone on the Dover City Council explain why the Dover School Superintendent William Harbron is unable to manage his job within the Dover spending cap?The Dover spending cap limits the increase of Dover spending to the prior year’s inflation rate plus 2%.On the March 9 city council meeting, Straude told the city council that the current Dover public school enrollment is 3,475 students, which is 446 lower than last year.With that substantial decrease of students, why is the Dover school board asking the city councilors to ignore the Dover spending cap?DAVE SCOTTDover Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, March 10, 2022 Letter: Even now, gas isn't as expensive as imagined Even now, gas isn’t nearly as expensive as imagined Letter: Perilous times require common sense not blather Perilous times require more common sense not blather Letter: Hoping Trump's mob learned a lesson about America Hope they learned a lesson Letter: Conserving energy now will help all endure price spike Conserving energy now will help all endure price spike Wednesday, March 09, 2022 Letter: Freedom isn't free, it comes with responsibilities Freedom isn’t free, there are also responsibilities Letter: Uncle Sam shouldn't be a Russian sock puppet Uncle Sam shouldn’t be a Russian sock puppet Letter: A drop in the bucket A drop in the bucket Tuesday, March 08, 2022 Letter: Betting on Mad Vlad Betting on Mad Vlad Letter: Sleep well knowing Burkush has Manchester's back Sleep well with Burkush in Manchester’s corner Monday, March 07, 2022 Letter: Why are airlines still requiring masks? Why are airlines still requiring masks? Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Biden presidency has put us at risk of World War III Letter: Kamala Harris was right Letter: Why are airlines still requiring masks? Letter: Unsightly mess must be addressed by the city Letter: Betting on Mad Vlad Letter: Absence of disease no excuse to shirk vaccines Letter: Bedford vote could stymie better health care Letter: Hell too good for mad Vlad Letter: Freedom isn't free, it comes with responsibilities Letter: Voter ID requirements are designed to prevent voter fraud Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, March 13, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: How solid are U.S. war guarantees? Friday, March 11, 2022 John Stossel: Cowards and leaders Wednesday, March 09, 2022 Garrison Keillor: Reality is a good antidote, America. Take a long hard look Sunday, March 06, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Is a Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine ahead? Patrick Hynes: Sununu and the strong state of our state Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT