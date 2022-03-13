Shrinking schools should not violate spending cap

To the Editor: Ward 3 resident Sally Staude, who ran for the school board seat for Ward 3, appeared at the Dover City Council meeting of March 9. She asked this question of the councilors:

Could someone on the Dover City Council explain why the Dover School Superintendent William Harbron is unable to manage his job within the Dover spending cap?

The Dover spending cap limits the increase of Dover spending to the prior year’s inflation rate plus 2%.

On the March 9 city council meeting, Straude told the city council that the current Dover public school enrollment is 3,475 students, which is 446 lower than last year.

With that substantial decrease of students, why is the Dover school board asking the city councilors to ignore the Dover spending cap?

DAVE SCOTT

Dover

