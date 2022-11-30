To the Editor: An amateur’s take on why the Democrats performed so well this last election.
1. Gobs of money: Not only did Democrats and their affiliated PACs outspend their Republican opponents by many multiples, so did their advocacy groups. It didn’t help when Mitch McConnell mucked around in Republican primaries and the resulting resentment could have cost Chuck Morse the nomination.
2. The Main Stream Media: They did not report on illegal immigration, downplayed and blamed Republicans for increased crime, reported on inflation but saw it as necessary to get to the promised land of green energy and never linked it to Democrat spending and fuel policies, and reporting on Republicans was overwhelmingly (70%-80%) negative.
3. Social Media: They routinely banned or made obscure conservative messaging-banning Donald Trump eliminated a strong populist message, banning pro-life materials, banning messages critical of CRT or the transgender movement especially when applied to children, etc.
4.The continued fight between Establishment Republicans and Populists which started with the nomination of Goldwater in 1964.
The Establishment attempted to undercut Ronald Reagan, the Tea Party Movement, and now Donald Trump while Populists brand the Establishment with the epithet RINO.
5. Republicans’ refusal to take on cultural issues. Parental rights and banning men from women’s sports bills were very popular but Sen. Morse stonewalled both of them, and this also cost him the nomination. Democrats are in full fight on cultural issues while too many Republicans are in full flight.