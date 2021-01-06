Why wear pants?
To the Editor: My message for armed protesters in New Hampshire angry about the state-wide mask mandate: Put up or shut up!
It has been baffling me for months how people can claim their freedom is being denied when required to wear a mask. Obviously, arguments about public safety have fallen on deaf ears. Well, let me now try using language that I use in my elementary age classrooms. When introducing new ideas to children I often ask, “What is this just like?” And, the children, are capable of seeing similarity and transferring their understanding to new material. I have also had to tell these young children at times that, “pants are required at school,” when one tries to disrobe ... it happens.
How are these things connected and, more importantly, relevant to the outraged citizens of New Hampshire? Well, simply put, the statewide mask mandate is just like the law that requires us to wear pants. State law 645: 1 is the law that finds a person guilty of a misdemeanor if one exposes his/her genitals. It is worth noting that the state-wide mask mandate includes no penalty for noncompliance. Whereas breaking the law requiring pants can come with a fine exceeding $1,000.
So, my disgruntled, anti-masker, armed-protesting friends, if wearing a mask is infringing on your freedom, I assume wearing pants is too. I can’t encourage you to break the law and protest without pants, but if you are continuing to obey that law then put on your masks!
MARTHA SIMMONS
Lee