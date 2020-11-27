Why does a small state need so many laws?
To the Editor: In early December the 424-member state Legislature will assemble, be sworn into office by Gov. Chris Sununu and then begin their work.
But this day is completely symbolic because the work of the Legislature has already begun and it’s at a significant cost.
So far 530 separate pieces of legislation have been filed to be considered for new laws in New Hampshire. Each bill costs about $1,600 to research, draft, print and distribute regardless of whether the legislation passes or not and the statehouse statistics on legislation are well defined — most of these bills won’t pass.
New Hampshire is a small state, why are all these new laws even needed? The answer is it’s a small state with a large legislature.
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem